Two men were shot in Wilmington's second shooting incident inside of 10 hours Sunday, city authorities announced Monday morning.
According to Wilmington Police, the 22-year-old and 45-year-old victims were shot in the 2300 block of Carter Street around 11:40 p.m. on May 17, 2020, and were listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Earlier that same day, a 21-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street around 2 p.m.
The incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Matthew Geiser at 302.576.3667 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.