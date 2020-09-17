Two men were shot in Wilmington Tuesday.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Lincoln Street, in the city's Little Italy neighborhood, at 7:36 p.m on September 15, 2020. There, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said a 19-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound; he was listed in stable condition at last check.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at 302.576.3633. Tips can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.