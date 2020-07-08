Two men were shot in Wilmington late Tuesday night, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were both shot in the 100 block of North Franklin Street in the city's hilltop section at 11:59 p.m. on July 7, 2020.
Both were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information that would assist this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.