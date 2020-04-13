Two men and a juvenile were arrested in connection to multiple car thefts in Glasgow and Stanton throughout March and April, New Castle County Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, Robert Hunter and Treasure Parson, both 20, along with a 16-year-old male stole vehicles or stole from them on multiple occasions in the Water's Edge Condominiums and Delpark Manor communities.
Hunter was charged with four counts felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, and six counts misdemeanor attempted theft. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $16,000 secured bond.
Parson was charged with felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and civil possession of marijuana. He was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.
The teen was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, three counts felony third-degree burglary, felony attempted theft, and two counts misdemeanor attempted theft. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $15,000 secured bond.