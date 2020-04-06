Two additional officers with the Delaware Department of Correction tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, and one of them is hospitalized, officials announced Monday.
According to the DOC, another officer stationed at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, began self-isolation on Friday, April 3, 2020. He'd previously been supervising an inmate at an area hospital the day prior.
The second officer was assigned to the Court and Transportation Unit, and had most recently worked at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He sought treatment on April 4, 2020, and is currently hospitalized.
“All officers, other employees and inmates in facilities where there have been COVID-19 cases among officers and contract healthcare workers are being carefully monitored for any symptoms, and DOC will immediately isolate, assess and treat any individual who demonstrates any sign of illness,” said DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. “We continue our aggressive prevention, screening and cleaning measures to guard against the spread of this disease.”
Coworkers who had been in close proximity to the officers who had tested positive have been notified, officials said, and "advised on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms."
No inmates have tested positive at this time, according to officials.
A total of seven employees of the Department of Correction have contracted COVID-19, including three correctional officers at Vaughn.