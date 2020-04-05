Two Delaware behavioral health care employees have tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, one assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) and one assigned to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution (HRYCI).
According to the Department of Correction, the JTVCC contractor had previously been at the facility on March 26, 2020. He sought medical attention for flu-like symptoms on April 1 and tested positive for COVID-19 at that time.
The HRYCI employee was last at the facility on Wednesday, April 1. He also sought medical attention for flu-like symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.
"In addition to rigorous prevention protocols, screening of every person who enters every correctional facilities, and multiple cleanings each day across our facilities, the DOC has implemented targeted quarantine where necessary and also deployed new protective measures, including specialized equipment to decontaminate prison areas," Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “I want to emphasize that no inmate within Delaware's correctional system has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Other employees of the system who may have come into contact with these individuals are "being given guidance on self-isolation.
Vaughn has now seen three positive cases of COVID-19, including two correctional officers.