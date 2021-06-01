Delaware State Police are investigating yet another fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Monday night, May 31, 2021, near Townsend.
Troopers said a 68-year old man and a 63-year old woman from Middletown were westbound on a motorcycle on Green Giant Road when they were hit head-on by an eastbound minivan that had crossed the double yellow line.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman died at Christiana Hospital.
Investigators say the 18-year old male driver of the minivan was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash. He was not injured.
According to state police it's the fourth fatal crash in Delaware involving motorcycles in a ten day span.
On May 21, 2021, a 21-year old Middletown man died when his motorcycle crashed at a high rate of speed on Route 7 near Route 72.
On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, a 54-year old New Castle man was killed when his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line on Route 9 and hit an SUV head-on.
A 22-year Greenwood died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, when a car pulled out in front of his speeding motorcycle near Ellendale.
May was designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.