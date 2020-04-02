Two more Wilmington Police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVIDd-19, bringing the force's total of confirmed cases to three.
The city said the two officers who've tested positive for the virus interacted with the first officer, who contracted the respiratory illness last week.
Of the two new cases, both officers are self-isolating at home. One last reported to police headquarters on Walnut Street on Saturday, March 28, 2020. while another reported to headquarters on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Wilmington Police said they've retraced the officers' steps to determine who else may be at risk. As a result, eight additional officers are self-isolating at home. Three of those officers are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Chief Robert Tracy said portions of police headquarters where the affected officers worked have been deep cleaned.
The city has a total of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 employees--three in police officers as well as a single employee in licenses and inspections and in public works. More than two dozen city employees are on paid leave, under quarantine at home as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.