Middletown voters needed to select three candidates for town council, and they chose one a veteran of the council, one who just missed two years ago, and a newcomer.
James Reynolds appeared on 626 of the 896 ballots (69.9%) to easily return to a seat on town council he has held since 1990.
Bruce Orr wasn't even a Middletonian when Reynolds won his first election, having arrived in the city nine years ago, but didn't let a 4th place finish two years ago deter him from running again and getting 528 votes (58.9%) to finish in second place.
"I feel a little better, I guess, I wasn't hugely disappointed two years ago. Getting involved in planning and zoning led to this, so it was pretty much a growing experience, for sure."
Third place is good enough when it is pick 3 out of 5, and that worked for political newcomer Craig Sherman, who scored 526 votes (58.7%) to claim the final seat on council.
"I look forward to working with the town for our next 10 years as far as our comprehensive plan, green energy initiatives, and open space initiatives, which are the things important to me."
The trio outvoted first-time candidates Jeffrey Broughton, Sr. (490 votes - 54.7%) and Vincent Francabandera (171 votes - 19.1%) for the race to replace Robert McGhee and Robert Stout.
Both Sherman and Orr talked about infill growth as the next step in harnessing Middletown's expansion that has seen a town of 3,834 when Reynolds first took office in 1990 sit at 23,192 in the 2020 Census.
"I look at growth not as a good thing or bad thing, it's just how to we control it or manage it so that 10 years from now we're in a good place," Orr said. "That's just making sure that there will be cycles in this market, and we've seen a lot of growth, but there's going to be some down signs, too, so how do we plan for that as well?"
"The days of just empty annexing are probably over.," Sherman said as he highlighted infill growth.
Reynolds, Orr, and Sherman will be officially sworn into their posts during the Monday, March 14, 2022 Mayor and Council meeting at 7:30 p.m.