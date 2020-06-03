Dover Police were investigating two separate overnight shooting incidents, they announced Wednesday.
The first occurred Tuesday, June 2, 2020, around 11:25 p.m., when authorities said they heard shots fired on the east side of Dover, possibly in the Town Pointe community.
Responding officers couldn't locate a scene, but an 18-year-old man arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle roughly 10 minutes later, shot in the chest and arm. Police said the victim, who was listed in stable condition, was uncooperative, and would only tell officers he was walking through a neighborhood when he was shot.
Around 1:50 a.m., officers were then dispatched to the 100 block of Hampton Drive for a shots fired report. A home there had been struck multiple times, but there were no injured parties.
Authorities said the homeowner was not the individual who contacted police, and provided conflicting information to investigators. A witness told authorities two males--one in a red hoodie, the other in a black hoodie--stood in front of the home and fired at it before fleeing.
The cases weren't confirmed to be connect, police said, and authorities continued to investigation. Anyone with any information that might assist is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.