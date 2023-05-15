Northbound Route 1 is closed approaching the South Smyrna interchange due a crash that involved two overturned trucks Monday afternoon.
The crash occured along Route 1, just north of Exit 114, with a box truck and dump truck involved.
The dump truck spilled a collection of stones onto the roadway, which DELDOT is attempting to collect.
Route 1 northbound traffic is forced onto Route 13 at the S. Smyrna interchange, with major delays on Route 1 approaching the closure, and then on Route 13 in Smyrna.
DelDOT said it could be several hours to clean up the crash, which occured just before 12:30 p.m.