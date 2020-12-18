Delaware State Police arrested two Philadelphia men for identity theft, and related charges, after they went on a spending spree with allegedly stolen credit cards.
Troopers said 27-year old Rodney Woods and 26-year old Amir Williams allegedly stole the wallets of two elderly women at a Concord Pike grocery store on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with their credit cards inside.
The suspects were later arrested leaving the Target store at the Brandywine Town Center in possession of $1,200 in gift cards.
Police said they also found $3,700 of Apple products purchased at Best Buy with the allegedly stolen credit cards.
Woods and Williams are being held at the Howard R.Young Correctional Center.
State police said they've also connected the pair to two other similar incidents.