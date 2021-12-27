Two Delaware State Police Officers were sent to the hospital after allegedly being spit at and scratched during an incident at a Bear-area Wawa early Monday morning.
Police were called to the convenience store on Wrangle Hill Road just after midnight Monday, where they found 2 women, Ja'oanne Bell and Azaina Davis, allegedly destroying property after they couldn't find their car keys and the employees were unable to help.
Police said the women damaged displays and merchandise, and assaulted an employee along with a good Samaritan.
In addition, police said the suspects spat in two officers' faces, and scratched another.
The two officers went to Christiana Hospital after being exposed to the bodily fluids of the suspects. The other officers involved did not ask for treatment.
Azaina Davis was arrested and charged with:
- Assault 2nd Degree Injure a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief, Damage Property Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Offensive Touching with Bodily Fluid- 2 counts
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Offensive Touching
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Nuisance
Davis reportedly fought with paramedics after complaining she was hyperventilating during the incident. She was eventually taken to the hospital, released, and taken back to Troop 2, where she was arraigned and released on $6,000 unsecured bond.
Ja'aonne Bell was also arrested and charged with:
- Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief, Damage Property Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Offensive Touching with Bodily Fluid
- Offensive Touching
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Nuisance
Bell was released on $5,000 secured bond.