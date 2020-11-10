North Star and Richardson Park elementary schools in the Red Clay Consolidated School District have been shuttered this week due to COVID-19.
District spokeswoman Taylor Green told WDEL that North Star was shuttered Monday and will remain closed through Friday after a staff member tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus, forcing other "critical" staffers to quarantine due to close contact.
"The staff member will not return to school until the isolation period has passed. As a result of this positive case, critical staff members at North Star must be quarantined. This impacted our ability to open for in-person learning this week," said Taylor Green.
At Richardson Park, a staffer also tested positive, forcing "critical" staff members to isolate. That school was also shuttered Monday and will remains closed through the week. Schools were previously scheduled to be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
At both schools, remote learning plans are in place.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for Red Clay on Campus students, families, and staff. Health and safety are our top priorities, and we appreciate the patience and ongoing support of the school communities throughout this process," said Green.
A communication sent to families revealed one staffer at H.B. DuPont Middle School has tested positive for the virus and will remain in isolation for two weeks. The school, however, remains open. Anyone who has had contact with that person will be notified by contact tracers, the communication said. Th
WDEL has inquired about potential COVID-19 cases in other Red Clay schools that have not been shuttered.
Heritage Elementary School in Pike Creek also remains closed this week after WDEL first reported a mold issue, with testing, obtained by WDEL, showing elevated levels in multiple classrooms.