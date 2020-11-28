Delaware State Police are investigating two separate murders downstate.
The first occurred Friday night on the 14000 block of Old Furnace Road in Georgetown. Police said they found a 28-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, dead, on the ground in front of his vehicle at 5:31 p.m. on November 27, 2020, He had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound, according to troopers, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Yeich with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302.741.2703
The second murder occurred Saturday at a business complex in Dagsboro.
State police were called to the 31000 block of Country Gardens at 12:34 a.m. on November 28, 2020, for a reported shooting in a parking lot. There, they found a 33-year-old man from Millsboro, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a building within the business complex had hosted a music event with a large number of spectators. It's unclear whether the hosts of this event were cited for coronavirus restrictions.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-741-2729.
Anyone with information about either crime may call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP-3333.