Two men, 27 and 34 years of age, were hospitalized after being shot in Wilmington's West Center City section Thursday afternoon, city authorities said that evening.
According to Wilmington Police, the pair was gunned down in the area of 7th and Monroe streets around 1:45 p.m. on April 14, 2022. The younger victim arrived at an area hospital in critical condition, while the elder was in stable condition.
The investigation remained active and ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Danielle Moore at 302.576.3667 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.