Two men were shot in Wilmington's Trinity Vicinity late Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.
According to Wilmington Police, a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old male arrived at the hospital, the older in stable condition, the younger in critical condition.
They were shot in the area of 10th and Madison streets around 11:45 p.m. on February 15, 2021.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.