Two men were stable at an area hospital and another individual was later located dead across state lines after being shot at a Wilton-area apartment complex Sunday, according to New Castle County Police.
Authorities said two 19-year-old men were shot, both in the upper body, on January 24, 2021, in the unit block of Highland Boulevard at the Sophia's Place Apartments.
Police said a 22-year-old victim of unknown gender was found deceased in College Park in Maryland was later discovered to have been been shot at the same incident at Sophia's Place Apartments and driven to the Maryland location before being discovered by Maryland State Police troopers.
Police urged anyone with information about this active and ongoing investigation to contact New Castle County Police Det. Adam Holubinka at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.