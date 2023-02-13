Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds they suffered when someone in another vehicle on I-95 in the Claymont area opened fire on their vehicle.
Delaware State Police said troopers spoke with the two men in their 30s at a local hospital early Monday before 3:00 a.m. They said they were traveling southbound on I-95 near Darley Road when someone began shooting at the passenger side of their vehicle from the right lane.
The 33-year-old driver was struck in the face and a 30-year-old front-seat passenger was hit in the upper body. A third passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver stopped on the shoulder of the highway, police were called, and the driver drove to a hospital for treatment.
Injuries to the two men were not life-threatening.
Troopers found five shell casings along the interstate, but do not have a description of the suspect vehicle. The targeted vehicle, with a few bullet holes, was found near the emergency room entrance of a hospital in Wilmington.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed in the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 2 at 302-365-8434 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.