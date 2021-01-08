Two people were shot late Thursday night while walking in the parking lot of the Springhill Suites in Newark.
Police responded to the hotel at the intersection of Ogletown Road, Library Avenue, and Capitol Trail, around 11 p.m. on January 7, 2021, and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to their legs.
The pair were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Officers said the two were walking in the parking lot with a third man when they were shot at by someone inside a car that then fled the scene.
Police describe the vehicle as a blue sedan, possibly with a New Jersey license plate, that was last seen heading onto Capitol Trail.
Detectives located shell casings at the scene, and are checking surveillance cameras in the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Newark Police Det. Anderson at 302.366.7100 extension 3469 or wanderson@newark.de.us. Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.