Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on Father's Day in Wilmington.
The shots were fired around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the 100 block of South DuPont Street in the city's Bayard Square neighborhood. There, police said they found two people, ages 19 and 21, wounded.
The victims are in stable condition, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Charles Puit at 302.576.3628.
Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.