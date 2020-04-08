An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile were shot in Wilmington late Tuesday night in the city's Ninth Ward section.
According to Wilmington Police, the victims were shot in the 400 block of West 30th Street around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Both were transported to an area hospital. The older male was listed in critical condition, while the younger was listed in stable condition, police said.
An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Charles Puit at 302.576.3628 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.