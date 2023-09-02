Glasgow Park turnout

NCCPD officers gather at mobile command unit during search at Glasgow Park

 New Castle County Police

Two men are charged in connection with a shooting at Glasgow Park in June as a large party was breaking up. A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound and hospitalized.

New Castle County Police said a lengthy investigation led to the identities of two suspects.

21-year-old Shakeem Ingram of Newark was taken into custody in New York City Thursday. Police said he was armed at the time. Extradition is pending.

19-year-old Jyair Gordon of Wilmington was recently arrested in Springfield, Pennsylvania. After he was extradited, Gordon was being held on $180,000 bail. 

The arrest warrants charged Ingram and Gordon with one felony count of assault in the first degree, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one felony count of reckless endangering.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact County Police at 302-395-8118 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

