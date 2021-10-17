Delaware State Police are looking for a pair of suspects in a carjacking in Claymont.
Police say the men walked up to an SUV in the parking lot of Total Wine on Naamans Road around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, police said.
The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was sitting in the vehicle with its lights on and engine running as the suspects opened the driver's and passenger's side doors and ordered her to give them the 2018 BMW X3.
The woman refused, and one the suspects threatened to shoot her before pulling her out.
The men got into the vehicle and drove away, leaving their victim slightly injured.
There's only a limited description of the suspects, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call Detective Dukes of Troop 2 at 302.365.8412 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.