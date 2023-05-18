Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery attempt at the B.P. gas station on New Castle Avenue just south of I-295.
Shortly after 8:00 Wednesday night, two men came into the convenience store, and one of them told the clerk to come out from behind the counter. The clerk refused, and that suspect pointed a handgun and tried to grab the employee through the counter window.
The suspects fled after the employee called 911.
The suspects had their faces covered and there is no description available, but anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.