Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Claymont.
At about 9:41 p.m. Monday, two men came into the BP station on Philadelphia Pike. One of them took out a handgun and demanded money from an employee at the sales counter. The other suspect grabbed some cash from the register.
The suspects were last seen running from the scene. The employee was not injured.
State Police said surveillance photos and detailed descriptions of the suspects were not available. However, anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at Troop 2 at 302-365-8510 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
State Police released these descriptions:
The first suspect was described as a black male, in his early 20’s approximately 6’ tall, wearing all dark clothing, a mask, and in possession of a handgun.
The second suspect was described as a black male, in his early 20’s approximately 6’ 2” tall, wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.