Two swimmers are still missing after they were pulled away in strong currents in the area of South Bowers Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said four people went to go swimming at around 3 p.m., on June 30, 2020, and nearly immediately found themselves in trouble.
A bystander was able to rescue two of the swimmers, but the other two remain missing.
Multiple police, maritime, and EMS agencies put in a 6-hour search and rescue before calling it off for the night at 9 p.m.
Police only identified the quartet as a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia, a 21-year-old man from Philadelphia, a 20-year-old woman from Philadelphia, and a 20-year-old man from Tennessee. It's unclear which of that group is still missing.
They're planning to resume the rescue mission for the remaining two swimmers this morning.