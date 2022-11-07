Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night.
According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 302-576-3606. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.