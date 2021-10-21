Two teens are in stable condition after police said they were shot in the West Center City neighborhood of Wilmington Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the area of 5th and North Madison Street at 6:06 p.m., and they eventually located two young men, aged 17 and 14, who had gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Police did not provide any suspect or motive information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576-3962