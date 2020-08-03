Georgetown Police are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week.
Police said 2-year-old Crisotbal L. Lopez, was taken by his mother, from the custody of his cousin, from a home on the unit block of South Front Street in Georgetown on July 25, 2020.
The boy's mother, 26-year-old Angelina L. Lopez, of Seaford, has an active court order, stating she is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with the child, according to police.
Cristobal is a 2-year-old white, Hispanic male child with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow t-shirt.
Angelina is a white Hispanic female, 5'0" tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue pants. It was discovered that Angelina took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin’s residence.
Georgetown Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the two individuals and vehicle pictured. The vehicle was observed in the area of East Market Street and North Race Street on July 26, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding this case should call 911 immediately. Citizens may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.