Two youth at Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokeswoman with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families confirmed the cases to WDEL, saying they were identified through proactive testing and screening. Further details on the condition of the youth were unavailable.
This marks the first youth to test positive in a secure care facility for youth since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. At the end of March, Stevenson House had a staffer test positive for the virus, but it did not spread further throughout the facility.
Stevenson House is a Level V facility, housing 55 pre-adjudicated male and female youth under the age of 18 years old.
As a result, the department is standing up a specific COVID care unit to care for youth.
