Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy with some light snow. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light snow. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.