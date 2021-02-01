With snow expected to continue into the evening in Delaware and icing overnight, DelDOT crews have been working hard for more than 24 hours now to keep the roads passable.
"We currently have about 200 plows that are out salting and plowing after that brief lull we had earlier in the day. So we are actively treating our roads and going to be working into the evening and overnight hours to keep our roads from freezing up, and keep everyone moving as best as possible," said C.R. McLeod, a DelDOT spokesman.
After northern Delaware was forecast to receive at least 4 inches of snow--with significantly more possible, depending on the tracking--from the nor'easter as it moved across the region, officials continue to work around the clock to maintain roadways as the second band of snow is now upon the First State.
Information provided by the Delaware Environmental Observing System
"This has actually been a very long-duration storm, so, actually, just making sure we're getting crews out to rest for appropriate amounts of time is a critical part of a multi-day storm," McLeod said. "That's been the most challenging part...while you're looking at the weather and seeing when different bands of snow and sleet and mixed precipitation are coming through."
Sussex County remains in good shape as the event was predominantly rain in Delaware's southern-most county, McLeod said. The morning and mid-day lull was particularly helping in allowing crews to "get caught up and stay on top of it and get ready," and new bands move through the northern portion of the state.
"We will have two shifts of crews. So, we do take one crew down when it does seem like we're into a quieter period with the weather, to allow them to get some needed rest," he said. "Then, again rotating them back on to [provide a break to] the shift that's currently working. So it is a delicate dance to keep everybody rested and fresh as possible during these long events. We know there's going to be freezing temperatures overnight, and just want to be out there treating our roads to make sure we're keeping any ice from forming in the overnight hours."
Icy conditions are again expected Monday evening into Tuesday and those who must brave the roads are urged to use caution.
A Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 4 p.m. Tuesday.