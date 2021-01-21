A Baltimore man who robbed a Glasgow bank in 2018 was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on three separate counts.
A Baltimore U.S. District Judge sentenced Duane Burton for three bank robberies, including one at the WSFS branch inside the Peoples Plaza Safeway on December 26, 2018. Two others took place in 2019 in Maryland.
In Burton's plea agreement, he said in each case he approached the teller and announced the robberies, demanding money and "no dye packs."
Burton stole an estimated $7,000, and was eventually tracked down on February 27, 2019, finding shoes the matched the ones worn in the Maryland robberies.
Burton was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.