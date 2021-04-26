Delaware's population fell just short of reaching a million people for the first time, as the First State is closing in on a future second Congressional seat.
The 2020 U.S. Census announced Delaware has 989,948 residents, up from 897,934 in the 2010 count.
Populations for each state and territory were announced Monday as they are being used to determined the landscape of the U.S. House and Senate ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections.
The census will be used to determine how many U.S. House members each state gets, with seven states--California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia--each losing a representative and a Presidential electoral vote.
Six states gained members of congress, with Texas claiming two additional seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon each gained one seat.
Montana is noteworthy, because at 1,084,225 residents, they have just 94,277 more people living in their state than Delaware.
Montana had two house members from 1913 to 1993, while Delaware hasn't had a second House seat since 1823.
Further demographics, including county and city populations, will be released at a later date. That information will be used to help proportion state, county, and city districts.