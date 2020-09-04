Sussex County Return Day, one of the longest-running political celebrations in the country, will not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Return Day President Debbie Jones posted a letter on social media Thursday night, saying "with extreme sadness, but out of concern for the health and safety of all, that we have decided to POSTPONE this year's Return Day event that was scheduled for November 05, 2020."
Return Day dates back to the 1790s, when Sussex County voters would return to Georgetown, the county seat where they had voted two days earlier, to hear the election results.
In modern times, the parade has become famous for statewide candidates riding in the same carriage with their opposition, win or lose.
Joe Biden even returned to Delaware after winning the vice presidency in 2008, although Sarah Palin did not make the trip.
Organizers said Return Day was not held from 1942-1946 due to World War II.