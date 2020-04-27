Organizers of the 2020 Delaware State Fair announced Monday they will no longer be able to include at least the Summer Concert Series for this year's event.
The fair, which is planned to run from July 23 to August 1, wants to minimize the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“While no one knows for sure where we will be in late July in terms of Governor Carney’s plans to re-open Delaware’s economy, one thing for sure is that the M&T Bank Grandstand and Quillen Arena Q-Series concert and show environment are not currently flexible enough to support the concept of social distancing as we understand it,” said Fair General Manager Bill DiMondi.
Full refunds will be available for anyone who has already purchased tickets directly from the fair to any of the shows already on the calendar. Specifics on refunds were set to be issued Monday.
"The very crowded conditions that go hand-in-hand with M&T Bank Grandstand and Quillen Arena concerts and shows are inconsistent with state mandates under Governor Carney’s current declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID-19," Fair President Ron Draper said. “While the Board of Directors is disappointed that so many Delmarva residents will not be able to experience the first-rate lineup of talent and shows previously scheduled for the nights of Saturday June 13th [Quillen Arena] and Thursday, July 23rd, through Saturday, August 1st, in the M&T Bank Grandstand, the health and safety of our community is our highest priority.”
While the concert series is canceled, event organizers said in a release there is "still hope among fair staff and a multitude of volunteers that this year’s 101st annual event, minus the grandstand shows, will still be held in some form or another as they continue to be remotely but actively engaged in the very detailed planning process."
The lineup this year included Hank Williams Jr., Dierks Bentley, and Jim Gaffigan among the big name stars initially expected to take the stage.