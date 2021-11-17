Delaware's new football alignment means that instead of traditional all-conference teams, Delaware's seven new football districts each selected all-district teams.
Quarterbacks Braden Davis of Middletown and Cam Edge of Smyrna were named the Class 3A Offensive Players of the Year. Middletown defense lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye and Smyrna linebacker Dwayne Ratcliffe earned the defensive honors. Middletown's Kody Harris and Dover's JJ Kilbywere named the top linemen.
In 2A, the top offensive players were DMA running back Devon Green, Archmere QB Chris Albero, and Caravel fullback Ky'Shwn Drumgo, Newark defensive back Jayden Smith, Archmere linebacker Kevin DiGregorio, and Woodbridge linebacker Wyatt Wright earned the defensive honors. Saint Mark's Luke Watson, Howard's Wakeel Frazier, and Woodbridge's Noah Matthews were named the top linemen.
The 1A Offensive Players of the Year were running backs Javier White of Laurel and Quasim Benson of St. Elizabeth. District defensive players of the year were linebackers Nick Duncan of Charter of Wilmington's and Kyler Weaver of Lauren. The linemen of the year were TJ Burke of Indian River and Tatnall's Justin Smith.
Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association members will now pair these teams down to First and Second-Team All-Class lists over the next two weeks. The First Team members will he honored at the All-State banquet, whether virtual or in-person, next year.
The All-State Team will then be determined from the First Team All-Class lists, with 13 Offense, 13 Defense, and 3 Special Teams players being selected. There will be no All-State Second Team.
Offensive, Defensive, and Linemen of the Year will be determined by a vote of the DIFCA board and selected members of the media, and will be announced the Monday after the state championship games.
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM