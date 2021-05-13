Delaware's top high school football seniors are set to take to Delaware Stadium on Friday, June 18, 2021.
DFRC announced the rosters for the two teams, with this year the C&D Canal being used to separate the Blue (North) vs. the Gold (South), with the exception of two Red Lion players who are on the Gold squad.
The teams will be coached by brothers Zeb & Zach Blum.
Zeb, from A.I. duPont, is Blue Head Coach. He'll be assisted by Mark Alley, John Barr, and Albie Conley from A.I., Newark's Darren Brodie, Justin Glenn from DMA, Howard's Dan Ritter, and St. Mark's Ronnie Smith.
Middletown's Zach Blue guides the Gold, along with Tyler Reynolds and Lee Shipe from Middletown, Woodbridge's Jed Bell and Eston Ennis, Salesianum's Scott Cook, Seaford's Mark Quillen, and Appoquinimink's Brian Timpson.
Opening ceremonies for the game are set to begin at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Ticket/capacity information is forthcoming, you can find out more on the DFRC website.
2021 BLUE TEAM
Wayne Allen II, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
Emmanuel Ayala, William Penn High School
David Balbach, Delcastle Technical High School
Ja'Teir Berkley-Osborne, Conrad Schools of Science
Mike Brock, Howard High School of Technology
Rasheen Caulk, Salesianum School
Christian Colmery, St. Mark's High School
Nick Deleo, Delaware Military Academy
Joshua Dunn, Caravel Academy
Peter Erskine, Wilmington Friends School
Miles Harding, Delaware Military Academy
Tyler Henning, Mount Pleasant High School
CJ Henry, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
Xavier Jaime, Howard High School of Technology
Caden Johnson, Delcastle Technical High School
Anthony Lockett, A. I. duPont High School
Ny'Ghee Lolley, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
Jerry Lu, Charter School of Wilmington
Patrick McKenzie, Wilmington Friends School
Pat Methlie, Salesianum School
Frank Moffett III, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
Joey Montooth, Salesianum School
Carlton O'Connor, John Dickinson High School
John Palmer, St. Mark's High School
Tyran Rice, Newark High School
Clayton Ritter, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
Jiheir Robinson, Howard High School of Technology
Jordan Sanders, Brandywine High School
Nick Shavico Jr, Delaware Military Academy
Emmett Simpler, Tower Hill School
Cameren Smith, Concord High School
Tyair Spencer, Howard High School of Technology
Andrew Spychalski, St. Elizabeth High School
Ijai Twyman, William Penn High School
Ethan Walker, Salesianum School
Kobe Wallace, Howard High School of Technology
Keith Webb, Thomas McKean High School
John Paul Wisniewski, Conrad Schools of Science
Aaron Woody, Christiana High School
Tabari Wright, Glasgow High School
2021 GOLD TEAM
Brandon Anderson, Red Lion Christian Academy
Charles Beatie, Appoquinimink High School
Joshua Benedict, Woodbridge High School
Amir Beverly, First State Military Academy
Isaiah Bolden, St. Georges Technical High School
Rodney Bond, Middletown High School
Qualeak Bumbrey, Dover High School
Ja'Vaughn Burton, Cape Henlopen High School
Colby Chambers, Middletown High School
Lynell Christy, Middletown High School
Caden Collins, Sussex Central High School
Jamar Cuffee, Delmar Senior High School
Jaden Davis, Cape Henlopen High School
Donovan Delaney Jr, St. Georges Technical High School
Jacob Dempsey, Sussex Central High School
Alton Dennis III, Sussex Central High School
Mahlon Dyer II, Caesar Rodney High School
Jermain Earl, Smyrna High School
Conor Ellingsworth, Sussex Technical High School
Sihon Evans, Seaford High School
Marquis Gillis, Milford Senior High School
Kevin Hudson, Caesar Rodney High School
Erik Larson, Smyrna High School
Seth Layfield, Sussex Technical High School
Cameron Mack, Polytech High School
Ben Martin III, Middletown High School
Tyrell Martin, St. Georges Technical High School
Teyvion McCoy, Dover High School
Sean McGee, Sussex Central High School
Michael Plummer Jr, Woodbridge High School
John Purnell IV, Red Lion Christian Academy
Cameron Pusey, Laurel High School
Aidan Sanchez, Smyrna High School
Devin Smith Jr, Smyrna High School
Kendall Smith Jr, Lake Forest High School
Daniel Speciale, Appoquinimink High School
Phillip Stratton, Sussex Central High School
River Vickers, Indian River High School
Nyaire Wilson, St. Georges Technical High School
Kurtis Wells, Cape Henlopen High School