DFRC Blue-Gold Football Game participants meet with their Hand-and-Hand Buddies before the 2019 Game

 Sean Greene

Delaware's top high school football seniors are set to take to Delaware Stadium on Friday, June 18, 2021.

DFRC announced the rosters for the two teams, with this year the C&D Canal being used to separate the Blue (North) vs. the Gold (South), with the exception of two Red Lion players who are on the Gold squad.

The teams will be coached by brothers Zeb & Zach Blum.

Zeb, from A.I. duPont, is Blue Head Coach. He'll be assisted by Mark Alley, John Barr, and Albie Conley from A.I., Newark's Darren Brodie, Justin Glenn from DMA, Howard's Dan Ritter, and St. Mark's Ronnie Smith.

Middletown's Zach Blue guides the Gold, along with Tyler Reynolds and Lee Shipe from Middletown, Woodbridge's Jed Bell and Eston Ennis, Salesianum's Scott Cook, Seaford's Mark Quillen, and Appoquinimink's Brian Timpson.

Opening ceremonies for the game are set to begin at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Ticket/capacity information is forthcoming, you can find out more on the DFRC website.

2021 BLUE TEAM

Wayne Allen II, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School

Emmanuel Ayala, William Penn High School

David Balbach, Delcastle Technical High School

Ja'Teir Berkley-Osborne, Conrad Schools of Science

Mike Brock, Howard High School of Technology

Rasheen Caulk, Salesianum School

Christian Colmery, St. Mark's High School

Nick Deleo, Delaware Military Academy

Joshua Dunn, Caravel Academy

Peter Erskine, Wilmington Friends School

Miles Harding, Delaware Military Academy

Tyler Henning, Mount Pleasant High School

CJ Henry, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School

Xavier Jaime, Howard High School of Technology

Caden Johnson, Delcastle Technical High School

Anthony Lockett, A. I. duPont High School

Ny'Ghee Lolley, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School

Jerry Lu, Charter School of Wilmington

Patrick McKenzie, Wilmington Friends School

Pat Methlie, Salesianum School

Frank Moffett III, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School

Joey Montooth, Salesianum School

Carlton O'Connor, John Dickinson High School

John Palmer, St. Mark's High School

Tyran Rice, Newark High School

Clayton Ritter, Hodgson Vo-Tech High School

Jiheir Robinson, Howard High School of Technology

Jordan Sanders, Brandywine High School

Nick Shavico Jr, Delaware Military Academy

Emmett Simpler, Tower Hill School

Cameren Smith, Concord High School

Tyair Spencer, Howard High School of Technology

Andrew Spychalski, St. Elizabeth High School

Ijai Twyman, William Penn High School

Ethan Walker, Salesianum School

Kobe Wallace, Howard High School of Technology

Keith Webb, Thomas McKean High School

John Paul Wisniewski, Conrad Schools of Science

Aaron Woody, Christiana High School

Tabari Wright, Glasgow High School

2021 GOLD TEAM

Brandon Anderson, Red Lion Christian Academy

Charles Beatie, Appoquinimink High School

Joshua Benedict, Woodbridge High School

Amir Beverly, First State Military Academy

Isaiah Bolden, St. Georges Technical High School

Rodney Bond, Middletown High School

Qualeak Bumbrey, Dover High School

Ja'Vaughn Burton, Cape Henlopen High School

Colby Chambers, Middletown High School

Lynell Christy, Middletown High School

Caden Collins, Sussex Central High School

Jamar Cuffee, Delmar Senior High School

Jaden Davis, Cape Henlopen High School

Donovan Delaney Jr, St. Georges Technical High School

Jacob Dempsey, Sussex Central High School

Alton Dennis III, Sussex Central High School

Mahlon Dyer II, Caesar Rodney High School

Jermain Earl, Smyrna High School

Conor Ellingsworth, Sussex Technical High School

Sihon Evans, Seaford High School

Marquis Gillis, Milford Senior High School

Kevin Hudson, Caesar Rodney High School

Erik Larson, Smyrna High School

Seth Layfield, Sussex Technical High School

Cameron Mack, Polytech High School

Ben Martin III, Middletown High School

Tyrell Martin, St. Georges Technical High School

Teyvion McCoy, Dover High School

Sean McGee, Sussex Central High School

Michael Plummer Jr, Woodbridge High School

John Purnell IV, Red Lion Christian Academy

Cameron Pusey, Laurel High School

Aidan Sanchez, Smyrna High School

Devin Smith Jr, Smyrna High School

Kendall Smith Jr, Lake Forest High School

Daniel Speciale, Appoquinimink High School

Phillip Stratton, Sussex Central High School

River Vickers, Indian River High School

Nyaire Wilson, St. Georges Technical High School

Kurtis Wells, Cape Henlopen High School

