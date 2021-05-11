Kimberly Stock
Delaware Department of Education

Delaware's 2021 Teacher of the Year was among the winners of the state's school board elections held May 11, 2021.

Kimberly Stock, a teacher at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District, easily outpolled Tanya Hettler and Scott Gesty for a vacant spot on the Brandywine School Board, a district where her children attend.

In Christina, both incumbents lost, as Susan Mitchell was unseated by former Kirk Principal Donald Patton, while Naveed Baqir will take the space currently occupied by Warren Howell.

Incumbent Danielle Taylor lost her Woodbridge seat by 30 votes to Margaret "Elaine" Gallant.

The closest race was in Laurel, where David Nichols defeated Joseph Deiter by 7 votes.

Results will be added as they become available from the Department of Elections.

2021 Delaware School Board Election Results (to be certified on May 21, 2021) -- (i = incumbent) 

BRANDYWINE

District "F"

Kimberly Stock - 5,343

Tanya Hettler - 1,976

Scott Gesty - 83

(Turnout - 9.80%)

CHRISTINA

District "F"

Warren Howell (i) - 921

Naveed Baqir - 1,506

District "G"

Susan Mitchell (i) - 950

Delilah Starcks - 396

Donald Patton - 1,195

(Turnout: 2.11%)

COLONIAL

District "C"

Richard Schiller, Jr. (i) - 189

Grandville Brown - 168

(Turnout: 0.54%)

RED CLAY

District "F"

Kecia Nesmith - 3,527

Janyce Colmery - 1,210

Rafael Ochoa - 1,137

(Turnout: 5.29%)

LAKE FOREST

At-Large

Earle Dempsey (i) - 189

Camuron Young - 62

(Turnout 1.22%)

SMYRNA

At-Large

Diane Eastburn - 387

Charlie Wilson - 660

(Turnout 3.58%)

CAPE HENLOPEN

At-Large

Janis Hanwell (i) - 3,108

Ashley Murray - 1,212

(Turnout - 7.86%)

DELMAR

At-Large (Expires June 30, 2023)

Dawn Turner (i) - 281

Russell Smart - 225

At-Large (Expires June 30, 2026)

Farrah Morelli (i) - 304

Lawrence Sinagra - 105 

Carol Ann Harrington - 96

(Turnout - 9.24%)

LAUREL

At-Large

David Nichols - 147

Ivy Bonk - 71

Joseph Deiter - 140

(Turnout - 3.06%)

WOODBRIDGE

At-Large

Danielle Taylor (i) - 346

Margaret "Elaine" Gallant - 376

(Turnout - 5.98%)

