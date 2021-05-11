Delaware's 2021 Teacher of the Year was among the winners of the state's school board elections held May 11, 2021.
Kimberly Stock, a teacher at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District, easily outpolled Tanya Hettler and Scott Gesty for a vacant spot on the Brandywine School Board, a district where her children attend.
In Christina, both incumbents lost, as Susan Mitchell was unseated by former Kirk Principal Donald Patton, while Naveed Baqir will take the space currently occupied by Warren Howell.
Incumbent Danielle Taylor lost her Woodbridge seat by 30 votes to Margaret "Elaine" Gallant.
The closest race was in Laurel, where David Nichols defeated Joseph Deiter by 7 votes.
Results will be added as they become available from the Department of Elections.
2021 Delaware School Board Election Results (to be certified on May 21, 2021) -- (i = incumbent)
BRANDYWINE
District "F"
Kimberly Stock - 5,343
Tanya Hettler - 1,976
Scott Gesty - 83
(Turnout - 9.80%)
CHRISTINA
District "F"
Warren Howell (i) - 921
Naveed Baqir - 1,506
District "G"
Susan Mitchell (i) - 950
Delilah Starcks - 396
Donald Patton - 1,195
(Turnout: 2.11%)
COLONIAL
District "C"
Richard Schiller, Jr. (i) - 189
Grandville Brown - 168
(Turnout: 0.54%)
RED CLAY
District "F"
Kecia Nesmith - 3,527
Janyce Colmery - 1,210
Rafael Ochoa - 1,137
(Turnout: 5.29%)
LAKE FOREST
At-Large
Earle Dempsey (i) - 189
Camuron Young - 62
(Turnout 1.22%)
SMYRNA
At-Large
Diane Eastburn - 387
Charlie Wilson - 660
(Turnout 3.58%)
CAPE HENLOPEN
At-Large
Janis Hanwell (i) - 3,108
Ashley Murray - 1,212
(Turnout - 7.86%)
DELMAR
At-Large (Expires June 30, 2023)
Dawn Turner (i) - 281
Russell Smart - 225
At-Large (Expires June 30, 2026)
Farrah Morelli (i) - 304
Lawrence Sinagra - 105
Carol Ann Harrington - 96
(Turnout - 9.24%)
LAUREL
At-Large
David Nichols - 147
Ivy Bonk - 71
Joseph Deiter - 140
(Turnout - 3.06%)
WOODBRIDGE
At-Large
Danielle Taylor (i) - 346
Margaret "Elaine" Gallant - 376
(Turnout - 5.98%)