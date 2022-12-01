The 2022 Claymont Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to expected rain during the event.
The National Weather Service is calling for between 1/4 and 1/2 inch of rain in Claymont between midnight at noon, which includes the planned 10 a.m. start of the march down Philadelphia Pike.
Parade Organizer Don LeCates told WDEL that safety was their top priority.
"A lot of people look forward to it, but we just felt that for the participants and the spectators, it just wouldn't be a good day."
LeCates said doing a parade in the rain becomes a problem, especially for the six marching bands that were expecting to entertain the spectators.
"They didn't want to risk messing up their uniforms and instruments in the rain and all the open vehicles couldn't participate, it probably would have been unsafe."
LeCates said the logistics of organizing police, transit, and other permits really took away any chance of having a reasonable rain date.
"We never did have rain dates because to organize this stuff, especially for the band. They keep this date open because they know it's the first Saturday in December every year."
Not all of the events connected to the parade are cancelled.
LeCates said the Blessing of the Christmas Weed will still likely take place on Sunday, once the weather is nice.
The Gingerbread House Contest at Claymont Stone School (3811 Philadelphia Pike), is also still scheduled.