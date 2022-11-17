Wilmington Friends QB Robby Tattersall was named a District Player of the Year in a split decision with Archmere QB Chris Albero, as Delaware's football coaches named their 2022 All-District Teams.
Albero received the 2A-1 District First Team quarterback nod over Tattersall, despite the overall honor.
The 3A Offensive Players of the Year are Apooquinimink RB Daniel McConomy and Smyrna RB Yamir Knight. The defensive honors went to Dover's Tysean Milligan and Salesianum DE Nate Ray, the top linemen were Appo's Elijah Husser and Smyrna DT Nate Chandler, while the Coaches of the Year were Smyrna's Mike Judy and Appoquinimink's Brian Timpson.
In 2A, Tattersall was joined by Caravel RB Craig Miller and Conrad WR Lenniek Preston as Offensive Players of the Year. The Defensive Players of the Year were LB Markee Ellerbe of Newark, DT Aydan Boston of Mount Pleasant, and Concord LB Mekhi Carmon. The top linemen are Milford's Desmond Aladuge, Howard's Christian Pope, and Saint Mark's Luke Watson.
In 1A, Laurel swept the honors in District 2 with head Coach Joey Jones, QB Kaden Shockley, LB Evan Collins, and C Brayden Hearn.
Saint Elizabeth took 1A-1 honors on offense (RB Quasim Benson), and defense (LB Eric O'Neill). They're joined by Wilmington Charter head coach Brian Winnington, and Tatnall offensive guard Justin Smith.
Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association members will now pair these teams down to First and Second-Team All-Class lists over the next two weeks. The First Team members will he honored at the All-State banquet next year.
Offensive, Defensive, and Linemen of the Year will be determined by a vote of the DIFCA board and selected members of the media, and will be announced the Monday after the state championship games.
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
DIFCA 2022 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM