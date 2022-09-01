The first kickoffs of the 2022 Delaware High School Football season take place this evening throughout Delaware.
The opening game will mark the beginning of Hodgson Head Coach Frank Moffett's 20th and final year guiding the Silver Eagles, as they face his alma mater Caesar Rodney at 4 p.m.
Hodgson won last year's match-up 20-7.
WDEL will begin its 12-game regular season schedule with the first of two games this week at Abessinio Stadium.
Thursday night, Salesianum plays host to Cape Henlopen, who is under the direction of new head coach Mike Frederick.
Last year the Sals held off a Cape rally for a 28-20 victory. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
WDEL will also broadcast DMA at Howard on Friday night at 7 p.m. from Howard's home away from home. DMA won that fixture 28-20 last year.
The other game Thursday night sees defending Class 1A champion Laurel travel to 2A foe Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Laurel won last year's game 41-8.
Six more games involving Delaware teams are scheduled for Friday, including Seaford going to Col. Richardson (Md.) and Milford going to Cambridge-South Dorchester (Md.). Dover hosts Arundel (Md.), McKean goes to Polytech in a game that was just added to the schedule this week, which is the same scenario for Appoquinimink going to Saint Mark's.
Seaford's game starts at 6, everything else at 7.
Saturday's two games will see Sussex Central travel to William Penn at 1 p.m., while Middletown heads to St. John's College High School in D.C. at 2 p.m.
2022 marks the second of the initial 2-year phase-in of the three class system instituted last year.
The DIAA has yet to determine how they will re-slot teams ahead of the next 2-year contract cycle that would begin in 2023, A.I. duPont could not field enough players for a varsity roster, and would be a likely candidate to move from 2A to 1A in whatever the new system would entail.
This year's Week 0 before Labor Day is the byproduct of the late decision to switch to three classifications, the DIAA is also slated to discuss whether they want to make Week 0 permanent, continuing to give schools a chance to play 11 games over 10 weeks, or stay with the traditional 10 in 10.