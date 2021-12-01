Those looking to give the gift of an annual pass to the Delaware State Parks this holiday season may have to start brainstorming alternate ideas.
DNREC announced that the sale of 2022 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits will be delayed due to supply chain issues.
This is especially noteworthy for the surf fishing permits, which sold out twice last year at a record pace in early March.
Due to the delay, 2021 surf fishing permits will still be honored through January 31, 2022. Delaware State Parks' entry fee season ended on November 30, and doesn't resume until March 1, 2022.
DNREC said they expect to receive the annual passes in early 2022, at which point sales will begin online, in state park offices, and at retail outlets.
Gift certificates are not available for the passes, which are linked to users' vehicles.