Doug Marshall knew Delmar Police Officer Cpl. Keith Heacook well. On April 25, 2021, Marshall said he did something he almost never does on a Sunday: he woke up early and went for a drive. He was one of the first civilians to stumble across the scene at a home in the Yorkshire Estates community around 5:15 a.m.
"Unfortunately, I did witness something that that wakes me up pretty much every night at this point," Marshall said. "That's what made me decide I just can't let his memory fade...I feel that our town needs to forever memorialize him as a person. And I intend to do so."
Responding to a call in the 11000 block of Buckingham, officials said Heacook and an elderly couple were violently assaulted by Randon Wilkerson. Heacook ultimately died April 28, 2021. Marshall, who owns the Amphitheater at Heron Ponds, said as that date approaches on the calendar once again and he reflected on the scene of which he found himself in the middle, he noticed something.
"It just started coming to me a couple of weeks ago," Marshall said. "I didn't see anything being planned yet, we're coming up on the one-year anniversary, Let's go ahead and do this, but make it free, and ask people to make a donation."
Set at the aforementioned amphitheater, the outdoor 2022 Heacook Festival will feature what Marshall describes as the great unifier--live music--and a Jeep show. All the money raised will go to the Community Foundation of Eastern Shore, which has a scholarship fund set up for individuals looking to get into the field of first responders.
The event will be held on April 28, 2022, which is a Thursday night this year. Heacook says some people suggested moving the day the festival was held this year, but it was more important to him to mark the occasion.
"Yes, it's on a Thursday night, and people say, 'Well, why don't you do it on a Friday or Saturday?' I said, 'Well, he didn't elect the day to die.,'" Marshall said. "It was a Sunday morning. He was one week away from starting his new job at Salisbury University so he could put his 12-year-old son through college. He paid the ultimate sacrifice...He died on the 28th. So I think it's just appropriate that, this year, we honor that first year being on the Thursday night, the day he died. Next year it's a Friday, the following year it's a Saturday, so we will go for the next three years as planned."
Hoping for about 4,000 people to come out, Marshall invited everyone to follow along at the Facebook page made for the event.