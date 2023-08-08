The Delaware Department of Education has released the results of the 2023 statewide assessment, demonstrating what education officials say is a continuing need for extra supports.
As a whole, there is still some feeling of being in recovery from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it takes a lot to move the needle at the state level, so we're definitely looking at what's happening with our schools and in our districts and charters so when we start seeing that movement we know that eventually we'll see the movement happening at the state level as well," DOE Office of Assessment Director Theresa Bennett said.
“We know recovery will take time, and we will not be deterred,” Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “We will continue to invest in the academic and non-academic supports students need so they can succeed in the classroom. To no one’s surprise, this effort will also require the work of everyone committed to Delaware students, including families, educators, community partners and beyond. As a support agency to Delaware districts and charter schools, the Department of Education is in a unique position to develop tailored playbooks for these groups in the coming weeks so that we are maximizing teaching and learning as well as best practices across the state. To rebound from what we’ve been through is going to require everyone’s effort.”
DOE Educator Excellence Work Group Director Mike Saylor said the state is making substantial progress in making sure that classrooms are staffed with committed teachers in adequate numbers.
"Not only do we have an eye on student achievement, we also need to have an eye on our talent because we know that those folks in the classrooms are the number-one indicator of our students' success," Saylor said.
Some of the findings:
English language arts: 40% of students in grades 3-to-8 scored at or above their grade's proficiency level, down 2-percentage points from last year.
Mathematics: 32% of students in grades 3-to-8 scored at or above their grade's proficiency level, up 2-percentage points from last year.
High School (Delaware uses the SAT): 44% of students scored proficient or higher on the reading test, down 3-percentage points from last year; 23% scored proficient or higher in mathematics, down 1% from last year; 42% scored proficient or higher on the essay test, up 4-percentage points from last year.
Biology (grades 5, 8 and high school): 24% of 5th graders scored proficient or higher, up 3-percentage points from last year; 16% of 8th-graders scored proficient or higher, down 1-percentage point from last year; 22% of high school biology students scored proficient or higher, down 4-percentage points from last year.
Social studies: 26% of 11th-graders were proficient, up 2-percentage points from last year.