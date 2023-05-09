Voters in 11 Delaware public school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote for their respective school boards.
The closest race of the night was in the Appoquinimink School District, where Tashiba Graham held off Ray Petkevis by 4 votes (970-966).
The margin is tight enough for a recount, if 25 people who voted petition for a recount within 96 hours of the results being certified. A recount is allowed if the difference is less than 10 votes, or 1/2 of 1%.
Three of the five incumbents were able to hold their seats, but Seaford School Board President David Tull was ousted, after finishing a distant third behind winner Armore Rice (45.%) and runner-up Stephanie Smith (37.33%).
Dawn Turner lost her Delmar seat to Shane Bowden, while Red Clay's Jose Matthews, Cape Henlopen's Jessica Tyndall, and Laurel's Sabrina Isler earned another term.
Results will be updated as the Delaware Department of Elections releases results.
2023 DELAWARE SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION RESULTS (I=Incumbent)
APPOQUINIMINK (4.45% turnout)
- Tashiba Graham - 970 (39.22%)
- Ray Petkevis - 966 (39.06%)
- Timothy Johns - 537 (21.71%)
CHRISTINA (2.95% turnout)
- DISTRICT C
- Douglas Manley - 2,298 (65.21%)
- Christine Gilbert - 1,226 (34.79%)
- DISTRICT E
- Y.F. Lou - 2,395 (67.79%)
- Yong Peng - 1,138 (32.21%)
RED CLAY (4.37% turnout)
- DISTRICT A
- Aje English-Wynn - 2,616 (57.01%)
- John Shulli - 1,973 (42.99%)
- DISTRICT D
- Jose Matthews (I) - 2,741 (58.74%)
- Carlucci Coelho - 1,925 (41.26%)
CAESAR RODNEY (2.82% turnout)
- Nicole Hill - 557 (54.24%)
- Emily Phelan - 245 (23.86%)
- Tawanna Brinkley - 225 (21.91%)
SMYRNA (2.32% turnout)
- Bobbi Jo Webber - 535 (76.87%)
- Marie St. Pierre - 161 (23.13%)
CAPE HENLOPEN (6.67% turnout)
- Jessica Tyndall (I) - 2,516 (64.12%)
- Shawn Lovenguth - 1,408 (35.88%)
DELMAR (10.03% turnout)
- Shane Bowden - 334 (59.64%)
- Dawn Turner (I) - 226 (40.36%)
INDIAN RIVER (4.73% turnout)
- Ivan Neal - 266 (52.57%)
- Joe Darmstadter III - 139 (27.47%)
- Michael Bellerose - 101 (19.96%)
LAUREL (2.25% turnout)
- Sabrina Isler (I) - 176 (67.18%)
- Ivy Bonk - 86 (32.82%)
MILFORD (7.99% turnout)
- Ashlee Connell - 1,050 (56.09%)
- Danielle Deinert - 822 (43.91%)
SEAFORD (4.62% turnout)
- Armore Rice - 380 (45.62%)
- Stephanie Smith - 311 (37.33%)
- David Tull (I) - 142 (17.05%)