Looking for fireworks for the 4th of July holiday? Here's a list of area locations hosting fireworks and other activities.
DELAWARE
Bethany Beach - Postponed
Cape May-Lewes Ferry - July 2 & 3
Fireworks will illuminate the skies above the Delaware Bay. Cruise to Rehoboth on Sunday, July 2 or to NJ on Monday, July 3. Reservations required. Passenger check-in at 5 p.m. Go to capemaylewesferry.com for ticket information, or call 1-800-643-3779 (FERRY).
Dewey Beach - July 4
Fireworks at dusk, viewable from anywhere in Dewey.
Historic exhibits and tours kick off the day at 9 a.m., plus food, vendors, music, and a parade. The celebration ends with a fireworks display starting at about 9:20 p.m. For more information or Dover4thofjuly.com.
Elsmere - July 1
Fairgrounds Park, Filbert & Dover Avenues. Join them at 5 p.m. for their annual patriotic event for fun, music, food and a fireworks show at dusk.
Hockessin - July 4
Lots of fun in Hockessin with relay races giving way to a parade at 3 p.m., then fireworks at dusk. Check out hockessin4thofjuly.org for more info.
Hockessin Fireworks and Fireworks Express
Hockessin Fireworks Express is offered to viewers of this year's display. For people 2 years old and older, the cost to ride the train is $25 per person. Any toddler under 2 can ride for free. Park at the Greenbank Railroad Station, and the train will take you directly into Hockessin for the annual fireworks. You are able to bring coolers, blankets and folding chairs aboard the train. Boarding begins at 6:45 p.m..
Earlier in the day will be the Hockessin Independence Day parade at 3 p.m.
Laurel - July 4
Live music starts at 5 p.m. at the Market Square Park Bandstand, followed by the Little Miss Independence Pageant, a parade at 7 p.m., then more live music until the fireworks around dusk. Check out TownofLaurel.net for more info.
Lewes - July 4
For more information, go to Fireworks in Lewes - Go Fourth Lewes!
Middletown - July 4
Fireworks display at dusk at Silver Lake Park, entry permitted beginning around 6 p.m. There will be no parade this year. Check out MiddletownDE.org for more info.
Newark - July 4
The University of Delaware is holding the 4th of July fireworks this year, with vendors available beginning at 6 p.m.
Smyrna/Clayton - July 4
There will be a parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Clayton. The fireworks will begin at dusk at the little league fields across from Smyrna High School.
A parade kicks off around 9:30 a.m. This year, there will be no events held at Wright Municipal Park after the parade. Fireworks begin at dusk at the Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna, with parking available at Smyrna High School and Smyrna Middle School.
Rehoboth Beach - July 2
Fireworks show along the beach and Boardwalk. Fireworks start about 9:30 p.m., and a live band will be performing before the fireworks starting at 8 and then will reclaim the stage after they are over.
Wilmington - July 4
Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park will have festivities in Wilmington beginning at 2 p.m., while the fireworks display will happen around 9:45 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia - July 4
Fireworks will be held at Penn's Landing on July 1 at 8 p.m., then along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the art museum on the 4th at 9:45 p.m. Check out VisitPhilly.com for more.
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic City - June 30 & July 4
A fireworks show will be held at 9:30 p.m. in North Atlantic City and then 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Tropicana along the boardwalk. AtlanticCityNJ.com has more.
Cape May - July 4
Fireworks can be seen along the beach in front of Congress Hall at 9. Rain date is July 5.
Ocean City - July 4
Fireworks will be starting at 9 and can be seen from the boardwalk. Other activities will be held around town July 3 and 4th throughout the days.
Wildwood - June 30, July 4 & 7
Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk at 10 p.m. and are launched from Pine Avenue and the Beach.
MARYLAND
Baltimore - July 4
Baltimore | Baltimore's annual July 4 celebration will return this year at the Inner Harbor. Around 3 p.m., the festivities kick off with food, fun activities, and a DJ at the Red, White, and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park. Entertainers will perform from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. In between concerts, there will be more music, street performers, and various activities along the promenade.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a Star-Spangled Banner celebration concert in Rash Field Park. Around 9:15 p.m., the performance will end, and a dazzling 15-minute fireworks show will begin. Attendees can catch the best fireworks views from along the Inner Harbor promenade, and the surrounding areas.
Chesapeake City- July 2
Pell Gardens will host events featuring live music and varying vendors leading up to the 9:15 fireworks. The events and activities will begin at 5.
Chestertown - July 2
Tolchester Marina will be hosting the fireworks this year at 8:45 p.m.
Havre de Grace - July 2
Havre de Grace | The fun kicks off with at 5:30 p.m. with a performance from the band "Under the Covers", followed by "Doc Marten and the Flannels" at 7:30 p.m. The Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park will perform at 7:30 p.m. The grand finale will kick off
Live bands will play from 5:30 until the grand finale, with fireworks launched from a barge in the Susquehanna River, just off of Concord Point Park beginning at 9:15 p.m..
Ocean City - July 2 & 9
Sundaes in the Park will have fireworks at Northside Park.
Ocean Pines - July 4
Fireworks can be seen Veterans Memorial Park at dusk.
Rock Hall - July 3
This year's 30 minute-long fireworks display will be held by the town fire department over the harbor.
Salisbury - July 3
James M. Bennett High School will host this year's display for "Red, White, and Boom."
