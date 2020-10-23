More than 21 tons of oil sandy, enough to fill a dumpster-and-a-half, have been removed from 11 miles of Delaware's coastline as crews continue clean up for an oil spill.
Oil continues to show up on the shore from Broadkill Beach to Lewes in the form of tarballs and patties.
More than 125 crew members from DNREC, the Coast Guard, and the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative are using an oil skimming vessel to remove oily debris. Their work is expected to continue through the weekend.
Tri-State Bird Rescue of Newark is also on-scene helping sea gulls and other wildlife affected by the oil that's in the water and on the shore.
Governor John Carney is slated to visit the incident command post for the oil spill at Slaughter Beach and survey damage to affected beaches Friday afternoon.
Lewes closed its beaches temporarily Thursday because the oil washing ashore posed a threat to people and pets. DNREC also closed the four-wheel drive surf fishing crossing at Delaware Beach Plum Island Preserve, so cleanup operations aren't hampered.
Investigators are also still working to determine the source of the oil that leaked into the Delaware Bay and was first reported Monday, October 19, 2020.