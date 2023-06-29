The Biden Administration, and Delaware's Congressional delegation, have announced a $23 million RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant to expand the Jack A. Markell (JAM) Trail two miles into Newport.
Another $21 million is going towards the Georgetown to Lewes Rail with Trail project.
Delaware Governor John Carney said the federal funds will help complete the 17-mile trail in Sussex County.
According to state transportation officials the first phase of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail opened in October 2016.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said the RAISE grant for the bike and pedestrian trail named for the former governor is a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect communities.
"This is a major step forward in connecting Wilmington to Newport and in completing the long imagined Wilmington Bike Loop," said Meyer.
The federal RAISE grants total more than $2.2 billion for projects in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two territories.