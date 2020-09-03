Three Delawareans and a Pennsylvania man were charged with putting two women in chokeholds, robbing them at gunpoint of their cellphones and money during a "business deal," and shooting at their pursuing associates, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, 20-year-old Corey Washington, of Magnolia, and 22-year-old Zavriel Watters, of Dover, entered Room 28 of the West Motel at 711 Pulaski Highway in Bear around 2 a.m. on September 2, 2020, and got into an argument with a 30-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman, both from Bear, over the terms of a prearranged deal.
The argument led to Washington grabbing the younger victim in a chokehold and putting a gun to her head while Watters grabbed the older victim in a similar fashion, according to police.
The suspects fled on foot, chased by three male associates of the women, police said, and Washington fired eight shots from a 9mm handgun. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the suspects fled in a maroon Honda Accord.
Washington and 23-year-old Sameer Dover, of Philadelphia, were taken into custody when they returned to the motel crime scene, police said. The Honda Accord was located at a nearby business containing Watters and 18-year-old Iris Longakit, of Dover, according to authorities.
No handgun has been recovered, police said.
Police said Washington and Watters were each charged with the felonies two counts first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm, three counts first-degree attempted assault, and first-degree conspiracy. Both were committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $130,000 cash bond.
Dover and Longakit were each charged with the felonies three counts first-degree attempted assault and first-degree conspiracy. Dover was committed to Young in lieu of $80,000 cash bond and Longakit to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $32,000 secured bond.